Wuhan General higher 33.3% on intention to cancel two-thirds of its outstanding share

  • Wuhan General Group (OTCPK:WUHN +33.3%) announces that they will begin a series of common share cancellations to reorganize the share structure of the Company to increase shareholder value.
  • The company intent to reduce its outstanding common shares from 100M to approx. 35M share, with all the canceled shares will be returned to the company treasury to be used in future acquisitions of businesses and assets.
  • Addressing the name and ticker change, the company has decided to postpone this change until Q1 2019.
  • At that time, the company will audit their past three years' finances to secure their title as a fully reporting company. Once this is achieved, Wuhan General Group will reapply with Finra.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.