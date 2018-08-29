Wuhan General higher 33.3% on intention to cancel two-thirds of its outstanding share
Aug. 29, 2018 11:43 AM ETWuhan General Group (China), Inc. (WUHN)WUHNBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Wuhan General Group (OTCPK:WUHN +33.3%) announces that they will begin a series of common share cancellations to reorganize the share structure of the Company to increase shareholder value.
- The company intent to reduce its outstanding common shares from 100M to approx. 35M share, with all the canceled shares will be returned to the company treasury to be used in future acquisitions of businesses and assets.
- Addressing the name and ticker change, the company has decided to postpone this change until Q1 2019.
- At that time, the company will audit their past three years' finances to secure their title as a fully reporting company. Once this is achieved, Wuhan General Group will reapply with Finra.
- Press Release