EVINE Live up 2.3% post Q2 results

EVINE Live Inc (EVLV +2.3% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 1.2% Y/Y to $150.8M.

Gross profit margin declined 20 bps to 37.7%.

Adj. EBITDA of $3.9M increased 12% Y/Y.

Operating expenses decreased 1.7% Y/Y to $56M, reflecting reduced variable selling and distribution expenses.

Net shipped units were 2,462 (+2% Y/Y) & Average Selling Price was $55.

The return rate for the quarter was 18.7%; an improvement of 40 bps Y/Y and across multiple categories.

Total customers-12 month rolling were 1,255 (-9% Y/Y).

Introduced 17 new brands during Q2.

Total unrestricted cash was $28.1M & the Company total liquidity was $51.4M.

The company strengthened the balance sheet and overall liquidity with an amendment of credit facility.

2018 Outlook: Sales growth 2%-5%; Adj. EBITDA to be $19-21M.

