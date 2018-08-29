The Vitamin Shoppe introduces KETO HQ nationwide

The Vitamin Shoppe (VSI -8.1% ) has launched KETO HQ, a shop within its stores and on its website providing expert education and specialized product assortments dedicated to supporting and fueling those living the ketogenic lifestyle.

"Similar to many health and wellness options, the Keto diet requires expert insight, knowledge and resources in order to be successful," says Dave Mock, Executive Vice President - Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer at The Vitamin Shoppe®. "With KETO HQ, we aim to be a trusted advisor to our customers who have embraced the Keto lifestyle, which can be complex at times, by providing them with guidance from highly knowledgeable resources and the products to aid them on their journey."