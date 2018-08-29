Elon Musk could face libel lawsuit

CNBC reports that British cave explorer Vernon Unsworth is preparing a civil complaint against Tesla (TSLA -1.7% ) CEO Elon Musk for libel, including calling him a "pedo guy" in a tweet.

A letter sent to CNBC by Unsworth's attorney is dated August 6, before Musk took another Twitter shot at Unsworth earlier this week. Musk reportedly hasn't responded yet to the letter.

The latest development could increase pressure on Tesla to appoint a chief operating officer to calm increased anxiety on Wall Street and with large shareholders on Musk's behavior.