Rand trading underestimates South Africa's geopolitical risk: Bloomberg

Though volatility of South Africa's rand is moderating, the nation's policy risk is increasing, Bloomberg reports, citing a steep increase in GeoQuant indexes' political risk score for South Africa in August.

The increased risk stems from the African National Congress's move to proceed with a plan to take white-owned land for distribution.

The rand is down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar in Wednesday trading; it's fallen 7.2% in the past month and 14% YTD.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (EZA -1.1% ); At Tuesday's close, EZA has declined 4.5% since the beginning of August.

