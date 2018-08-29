Ally Financial exits transportation equipment, RV finance lines

Ally Financial (ALLY -0.1% ) is exiting both transportation equipment finance and the RV commercial and consumer lines of businesses.

"These actions allow us to put more energy and resources into our core businesses," says Doug Timmerman, president of Auto Finance for Ally.

The decision isn't related to projections for either industry,

Ally will continue to service consumer retail contracts.

Ally's Commercial Services Group, which finances and leases commercial vehicles from small cars to heavy duty trucks, is not affected by these changes.

