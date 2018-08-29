German consumer sentiment dips for the second time

German consumer sentiment indicator dipped for the second month in a row to 10.5 from 10.6 as income expectations fell amid due to a rise in energy prices. Household expenditure along with the state spending and investments in construction led to the growth in Germany in 1H18.

The Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday that rising prices, especially of energy and food, had offset salary increases granted to 17 million employees under collective bargaining agreements in the second quarter, when inflation was 2%.

Source: Investing.com

ETFs: EWG, DAX, GF, DXGE, HEWG, DBGR, EWGS, FGM, QDEU, FLGR