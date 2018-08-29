Kewaunee Scientific down 7% post Q1 results
Aug. 29, 2018 12:38 PM ETKewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU)KEQUBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU -7.9%) reported Q1 sales of $42.15M an increase of 24.4% Y/Y, with Domestic sales of $36.07M (+63% Y/Y) and International sales of $6.08M (-48% Y/Y).
- Domestic sales increased due to strong demand for laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. International sales declined as a large order partially delivered in 1Q18 was not repeated for 1Q19.
- Q1 Overall gross margin declined by 240 bps to 17.7% and operating margin declined by 92 bps to 4.06%.
- Inventories were at $15M a decrease of 15.04% Y/Y.
- Backlog was $102.1M as of July 31, 2018, compared to $111.2M a year ago.
- Company has cash and cash equivalents of $9.06M as of July 31, 2018.
- Company's debt-to-equity ratio at July 31, 2018 was .20-to-1, as compared to .15-to-1 a year ago.
- Previously: Kewaunee Scientific misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (Aug. 28)
- Previously: Kewaunee Scientific declares $0.19 dividend (Aug. 29)