Kewaunee Scientific down 7% post Q1 results

  • Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU -7.9%) reported Q1 sales of $42.15M an increase of 24.4% Y/Y, with Domestic sales of $36.07M (+63% Y/Y) and International sales of $6.08M (-48% Y/Y).
  • Domestic sales increased due to strong demand for laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. International sales declined as a large order partially delivered in 1Q18 was not repeated for 1Q19.
  • Q1 Overall gross margin declined by 240 bps to 17.7% and operating margin declined by 92 bps to 4.06%.
  • Inventories were at $15M a decrease of 15.04% Y/Y.
  • Backlog was $102.1M as of July 31, 2018, compared to $111.2M a year ago.
  • Company has cash and cash equivalents of $9.06M as of July 31, 2018.
  • Company's debt-to-equity ratio at July 31, 2018 was .20-to-1, as compared to .15-to-1 a year ago.
  • Previously: Kewaunee Scientific misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (Aug. 28)
  • Previously: Kewaunee Scientific declares $0.19 dividend (Aug. 29)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.