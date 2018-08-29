ICL to supply 550,000 metric tons of potash to customer in India

ICL (ICL +1.8% ) reports a contract to supply 550,000 metric tons of potash, including options, to be shipped between Sept. 2018 and June 2019 with a customer in India.

The quantity is in line with the previous year's contracts; the selling price is $50 per metric ton higher than the previous contracts and similar to prices announce by other potash producers for sales in the Indian market.

ICL expects to sign additional contracts soon with customers in India for estimated quantities of 225,000 metric tons of potash, including options, to be supplied between September 2018 and June 2019, at the same price.

Previously: Israel Chemicals beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Aug. 1)