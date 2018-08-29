China faces increased economic risks in second half: state planner

China's economy is facing increasing risks in the 2H18 and policymakers need to step up efforts to hit key development goals in the wake of U.S. trade war.

China aims to spur domestic demand, however rising property prices and household debt is impacting disposable income, which is already growing at a softer rate.

Policymakers have set a 10% growth target for retail sales for 2018, same as in 2017, but that level has only been reached in one month so far this year. Sales growth in the last few months has been the softest since 2003.

Source: Investing.com