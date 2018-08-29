Big banks win dismissal of bond-rigging lawsuit in U.S.: Reuters

A U.S. judge dismisses an antitrust lawsuit by investors that alleged nine big banks of rigging the $9T government agency bond market from 20015 to 2015, Reuters reports.

The defendants were: Barclays (BCS +0.1% ), BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF), Citigroup (C +0.2% ), Credit Agricole (OTCPK:CRARF), Credit Suisse (CS +0.6% ), HSBC Holdings (HSBC +0.4% ), Nomura Holdings (NMR +1.9% ), Royal Bank of Canada (RY +0.5% ), and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD +0.5% ).

The judge says investors failed to prove that they were injured by conducting any specific transactions in U.S. dollar-denominated supranational, sub-sovereign, and agency bonds that were affected by the alleged collusion.

A group of investors led by the Iron Workers Pension Plan of Western Pennsylvania and the Sheet Metal Workers Pension Plan of Northern California said that through chatrooms and other means banks shared pricing data and coordinated trading to increase profit, affecting "each and every" transaction.

A lawyer for the investors says his clients plan to amend their complaint.