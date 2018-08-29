Ulta Beauty earnings preview

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) reports earnings tomorrow after the close.

The company is expected to report revenue of $1.49B off of comparable sales growth of 6.9%

EPS of $2.41 is anticipated for the quarter.

Gross margin is seen coming in at 36.3% of sales.

Analysts expect Ulta Beauty to guide for Q3 revenue of $1.54B and Q3 EPS of $2.31. The consensus view for the full-year is for revenue of $6.70B and EPS of $10.94.

Options activity on Ulta implies a post-earnings of 7% up or down.