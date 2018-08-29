Trump's secret war on weed - BuzzFeed

The administration's Marijuana Policy Coordination Committee is aiming to combat public support for marijuana and throw a negative spin on state legalization initiatives, writes Dominic Holden.

"The prevailing marijuana narrative in the U.S. is partial, one-sided, and inaccurate,” says a summary of a recent meeting between the White House and nine federal agencies.

Full report here

For now, most names are ignoring, including red-hot Tilray (TLRY +15% ), Canopy Growth (CGC +3.9% ), and Cronos Group (CRON +10.1% ).

Related names: CGC, OTCPK:MJNA, OTCQX:ACBFF, GWPH, OTCQB:PHOT, OTCPK:CBIS, OTCQB:APHQF, OTCQX:TRTC, CRON, OTCQX:CANN, OTCPK:ERBB, OTCPK:GRNH, OTCQB:PMCB, OTCQB:CVSI, OTC:FITX, MJ, OTCPK:HEMP, OTCQB:CBDS, OTCPK:BLOZF, OTCQB:KSHB, OTCQB:MSRT, OTCQX:SPRWF, TLRY, OTCPK:AGTK, OTCPK:AMMJ, OTCPK:VAPE, OTCPK:HYYDF, OTCQB:GBLX