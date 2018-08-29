VGTel enters into management agreement with Into The Night Management Group, Inc.

VGTel (OTCPK:VGTL) has entered into a management agreement with Dallas, TX based entertainment and production company, Into The Night Management Group, Inc., providing assistance in identifying and managing potential investments that Company is seeking to make in various entertainment concepts, ventures and opportunities.

"The Company is pleased to announce this management agreement with Into the Night Management Group, Inc. and Avi Adri. Mr. Adri brings the business acumen, expertise, vision and vast experience that we need as we continue to pursue opportunities for the Company," stated Neil Fogel, current CFO and Director. "Avi is well admired among his peers and his experiences in this fast-paced entertainment environment will assist us tremendously this coming year as our Company seeks to identify expansion into various opportunities in the hospitality, entertainment and nightlife sector."