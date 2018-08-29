No leveraged loan defaults in August - Fitch

For the first time in a year, there will be no leveraged loan defaults for an entire calendar month, according to Fitch.

The trailing 12-month default rate will remain flat from July at 2.3%, and while the year-to-date default amount of $16.6B is ahead of 2017, there's been just $290M of defaults over the past two months.

Fitch still expects full-year defaults of $27B in 2018, or a 2.5% rate. As for 2019, the agency sees defaults remaining low, but a 46% Y/Y increase in Tier 2 Loans of Concern.

Source: Bloomberg

