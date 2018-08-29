Moody's lowers rating on Ford

Moody's lowers its debt rating on Ford's (F -0.1% ) senior unsecured debt to Baa3 from Baa2. The outlook on the automaker from the ratings agency remains set at Negative.

Ratings summary: "The downgrade of Ford's rating reflects the erosion in the company's global business position and the challenges it will face implementing its Fitness Redesign program. Negative developments impacting Ford include: softening margins in North America driven by higher costs; reversal of its Chinese operations in which EBIT has fallen from a $70 million profit in the first half of 2017, to a $633 million loss in the first half of 2018; strain in the South American operations that lost $750 million in 2017; and, continued losses in Europe which are likely to worsen because of Brexit related costs from Ford's UK operations. These pressures have contributed to an erosion in Ford's key credit metrics between 2016 and the twelve months ending June 2018, including: EBITA margin falling from 4.2% to 2.0%; debt/EBITDA rising from 2.6x to 3.3x; and EBITA/interest declining from 4.5x to 1.8x."