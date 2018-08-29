Ackman, other Pershing Square affiliates acquire over $100M shares since July

Pershing Square Square Capital Management CEO Bill Ackman, Pershing Square Holdings (OTCPK:PSHZF +0.7% ) board member Nick Botta, members of PSCM investment team, and others affiliated with the companies have bought more than 6.5M PSH public shares since July 10, 2018.

Ackman and his affiliate bought 5.75M shares at an average price of $15.51 per share for a total additional investment of $89,2M.

Botta purchased 600,00 public hares at an average price of $15.25 per share for an additional investment of $9.2M.

If all PSH Management shares were converted to public shares, Ackman would own about 14.6% of the company on a fully diluted basis; in total, the PSCM affiliates would own about 16.4% of the company.

