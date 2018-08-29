Activist investor Elliott wants Disney to pay £15.01/share for Sky

Activist investor Elliott thinks Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) should have to pay at least £15.01/share to acquire Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY) if it has to buy the broadcaster.

The UK’s takeover regulator revealed Elliott’s argument in a statement detailing why the Takeover Panel set the level of any Disney offer for Sky at £14/share, rejecting the activist’s valuation.

Disney only has to make that offer it completes its purchase of Twenty-First Century Fox’s (NASDAQ:FOX) film and television assets before Fox or Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) take control of Sky.

The Twenty-First Century Fox assets include a 39% Sky stake.

