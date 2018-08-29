BNP Paribas to pay $90M penalty to settle ISDAFIX case with the CFTC

BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) agrees to pay a $90M civil penalty to settle charges that the bank tried to manipulate the ISDAFIX benchmark from about May 2007 through at least Aug. 2012 to benefit its derivatives positions in such instruments as cash-settled options on interest rate swaps, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission says.

In addition to the monetary penalty, BNP is required to cease and desist from further violations and take specified remedial steps to ensure the integrity and reliability of the bank's benchmark submissions, and to improve related internal controls.

CFTC says that the bank started significant remedial action to improve internal controls and policies related to all benchmarks.

BNP Paribas's unlawful conduct involved multiple traders and supervisors, the CFTC order says.

