American Express urges shareholders to reject `mini-tender' by Baker Mills

American Express <<AXP>> tells shareholders to reject an unsolicited so-called "mini-tender" offer by Baker Mills to purchase up to 45,000 shares of AXP stock at $82.00 per share.

Mini-tenders typically offer to buy shares at well below the stock's current price. This one is no different. AXP shares are trading at $106.61 in late afternoon trading New York time.

"American Express does not endorse Baker Mills’ mini-tender offer and recommends that the company’s shareholders do not tender their shares," the company said in a statement. The credit-card company also told shareholders that it's not associated in any way with Baker Mills or the mini-tender offer.

