Microsoft Azure now has Nvidia GPU Cloud support

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure now supports Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) GPU Cloud for deep learning model training and interference.

Nvidia’s GPU Cloud provides software containers to accelerate high-performance computing for researchers and developers. The container registry supports deep learning tools like TensorFlow, PyTorch, and Microsoft’s Cognitive Toolkit.

Launched early last year, the GPU Cloud is driven by Volta and the Tensor Core GPU architecture.

Microsoft also announced the general availability of its Azure CycleCloud tool for managing HPC clusters in its cloud platform.

Microsoft shares are up 1.3% to $111.64.