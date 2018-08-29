July farm prices received Index -3.8% (M/M)

The July Prices Received Index for agricultural production is 91.5% of its 2011 base, down 3.8% from the June 2018 index and 4.3% from the July 2017 index

The crop production index -3.9% M/M to 86.8 and the livestock index -3.1% to 95.4.

Food grains -4.1% M/M and +6.7% Y/Y.

Feed grains -2.5% M/M and -0.5% Y/Y.

Oilseeds -4.4% M/M and -2.7% Y/Y.

Fruits and nuts -2.3% M/M and -0.9% Y/Y.

Other crop +1.3% M/M and +8.3% Y/Y.

Related ETFs: DBA, RJA, DAG, JJA, AGA, AGF, FUD, USAG, UAG, TAGS, ADZ