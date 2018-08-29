FDA supports exempting coffee from CA cancer warning law

In a statement, the FDA declares its support for exempting coffee sold in California from Prop 65 which requires a cancer warning on the label of products that contain potential cancer-causing compounds. In coffee's case, the supposed culprit is acrylamide, a chemical formed in high-temperature cooking like roasting coffee beans.

The agency says such labeling for the chemical will mislead consumers into thinking drinking coffee may give them cancer. Current science has found no link between consuming coffee and cancer, although it has been associated with cancer at high doses in animals (like a lot of other chemicals).

The California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment agrees and has proposed such an exemption.