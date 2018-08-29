Freddie Mac, Tradeweb to create exchange path related to single-security initiative

Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) starts a partnership with Tradeweb Markets to develop a direct-to-Freddie Mac exchange path for institutional investors related to the single-security initiative.

The proposed path will allow approved institutions to exchange eligible Freddie Mac Gold PC and Giant PC 45-day securities for the recently announced 55-day securities when Freddie commences its proposed exchange offer, currently expected in May 2019.

Freddie Mac and Tradeweb plan to create a simple, standardized transaction entry point on the Tradeweb platform to submit valid mortgage-backed securities for exchange, accept float compensation, and choose a settlement date.

“This is another important step toward the implementation of the Single Security Initiative in June 2019, paving the way for a combined Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae To-Be-Announced market of Uniform Mortgage-Backed Securities," says Michael Hutchins, executive vice president of investments and capital markets at Freddie Mac.

