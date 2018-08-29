OCC moving to pro-bank approach, analyst says: Bloomberg

A document recently released by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency indicates the agency has "returned to the aggressively pro-bank approach" that was typical before Obama took office, Bloomberg reports, citing a note from Capital Alpha analyst Ian Katz.

Current OCC head Joseph Otting "is solidly in the banks' corner," Katz writes. By contrast, the OCC under Obama appointee Thomas Curry took a "skeptical" view of banks complaints and most forms of deregulation.

The Consumer Bankers Association noted that OCC's intentions, including increasing the kinds of loans bank can consider as complying with the Community Reinvestment Act "predictably pleased banks."

