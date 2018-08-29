Moody's pulls WeWork ratings citing lack of info

Moody’s pulls its ratings of WeWork (VWORK) and its inaugural $702M bond deal citing lack of information.

WeWork says Moody’s wasn’t being paid for the rating. Moody’s published its unsolicited assessment in April that rated the company B3 and the bond a notch lower at Caa1.

Fitch graded the notes BB- or speculative with adequate financial flexibility. S&P Global Ratings assigned a B+ or “more vulnerable to nonpayment.”

