Ardelyx up 2% on publication of novel mechanism of action of lead drug tenapanor

Ardelyx (ARDX +2.3% ) is up on below-average volume on the heels of a paper detailing the novel mechanism of action of tenapanor, an inhibitor of a protein called sodium/hydrogen exchanger 3 (NHE3), in late-stage development for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia (excess levels of phosphate in the blood) in patients with end-stage renal disease who are on dialysis. The paper was just published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

The company says current therapies for hyperphosphatemia are phosphate binders which do an inconsistent job reducing serum phosphorus and pose safety risks and tolerability issues.

Tenapanor reduces serum phosphate by inhibiting a protein that plays a key role in phosphate absorption in the gut via a pathway called passive paracellular flux which occurs between cells. Inhibiting NHE3 decreases the permeability to phosphate which reduces absorption. The mechanism of action appears to be specific to phosphate with no effect on other ions.