BB&T to build new office facility in eastern North Carolina

BB&T (BBT -0.1% ) will build a 95,000-square-foot office facility in downtown Wilson, NC, which will accommodate about 650 employees who currently work at twin buildings at West Nash Street or elsewhere in Wilson.

The bank expects work to begin at the site by the end of the year with construction to take place throughout 2019; an opening date has not yet been determined.

BB&T is working with city officials to identify uses for the property currently occupied by the West Nash Street buildings. It expects that the land will be obtained by the city or another agency; the twin buildings will be demolished after the completion of the new office facility.

