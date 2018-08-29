SurveyMonkey files for IPO

SurveyMonkey (SVMK) files for an IPO on the Nasdaq.

The company didn't disclose the number of shares being offered or the pricing range it expects.

The company estimates the U.S. market opportunity for its People Powered Data platform to be approximately $25B, and the global opportunity to be significantly larger.

SurveyMonkey reports its generated revenue of $122M for the first half of the year and net income of -$27M. Adjusted EBITDA of $28.4M was tallied up for the period.

Competitors: Google, Qualtrics and Medallia.

SEC Form S-1