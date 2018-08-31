Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events for the week of September 2 - 8 for healthcare investors.

Tuesday (9/4): CAR-TCR Summit, Boston (4 days). BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS): biopreservation data. Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT): data on CAR-T adaptor molecule platform.

ESCMID/ASM Conference, Lisbon (4 days). Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX): preclinical and clinical data on Innate Regulator technology, i.e. dusquetide, the active ingredient in SGX942 and SGX943.

Annual Symposium of the Society for the Study of Inborn Errors of Metabolism (SSIEM), Athens (4 days). Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE): improvement in arginase 1 deficiency-related disease manifestations following plasm arginine reduction with pegzilarginase. Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO): Phase 1/2 data on SB-913 in MPS II. Bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE): data on Lenti-D gene therapy in cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

SGMO: Conference call at 9:00 am ET to review SB-913 data.

Wednesday (9/5): FDA action date for Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Tecentriq + Avastin in first-line lung cancer.

Thursday (9/6): APLAR Congress, Taiwan (4 days). Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB): Phase 2 data on gout candidate SEL-212.