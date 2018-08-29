Salesforce reports Q2 beats, mixed Q3 and raised FY guides

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) reports Q2 beats with a 27% Y/Y revenue growth. Q3 guidance has in-line revenue of $3.355B to $3.365B (consensus: $3.36B) and downside EPS of $0.49 to $0.50 (consensus: $0.54).

FY guidance has in-line revenue of $13.125B to $13.175B (consensus: $13.13B; was: $13.075B to $13.125B) and upside EPS of $2.50 to $2.52 (consensus: $2.31; was: $2.29 to $2.31).

Revenue breakdown: Subscription, $3.06B (consensus: $3.01B); Services, $221M (consensus: $221.3M).

Key metrics: Non-GAAP operating margin, 17.8% (FS: 15.2); cash from operations, $458B (consensus: $319.4B); unearned revenue, $5.88B (consensus: $5.91B); Billings, $2.96B (consensus: $2.93B); unbilled deferred revenue total, $21B.

