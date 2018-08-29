ProShares announces reverse share splits on two ETFs

ProShares reports reverse shares splits on two of its ProShares Trust II ETFs; the splits won't change the total value of a shareholder's investment.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) split ratio 1:5; CUSIP number will change to 74347W148 from 74347W163.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) split ratio 1:4; CUSIP number will change to 74347W130 from 74347W627.

All reverse splits will be effective before the market open on Sept. 18, 2018, when the funds will begin trading at their post-split price. Ticker symbols for the funds will not be changed.

