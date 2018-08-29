Eaton estimates Q3 after-tax expense of $205M on arbitration decision

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) says certain businesses it acquired when it bought Cooper Industries in 2012 are ordered to pay $293M by an arbitration panel.

The panel's award is related to claims brought by Pepsi-Cola Metropolitan Bottling Co.

Eaton intends to challenge the arbitration award,

Estimates the arbitration award will result in an after-tax expense of $205M and reduce Q3 EPS by 47 cents.

The dispute related to Pepsi’s claims that it was harmed by a 2011 settlement agreement that resolved litigation Pneumo Abex had previously brought against various Cooper entities.

