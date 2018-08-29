Star Bulk Carriers to acquire up to 7 dry bulk vessels from E.R. Capital

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) enters into an en bloc agreement with E.R. Capital Holding to acquire three firm operating dry bulk vessels in 2018 (Step 1 vessels) and four optional operating dry bulk vessels (Step 2 vessels) in 2019.

For Step 1 vessels Star Bulk will pay in ~1.34M SBLK shares and $41.7M in cash; to finance the cash portion Star Bulk raises a new 5 year term loan of $41M; E.R. will own ~1.45% of SBLK shares.

For Step 2 Vessels, E.R has granted four call options at an exercise price of $115.39M; concurrently, the company has granted four put options to E.R. with an exercise price $105.39M