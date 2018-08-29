Amedisys establishes stake in Medalogix

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) has acquired a minority stake in Nashville, TN-based Medalogix, a home health and hospice predictive modeling and analytics firm.

CEO Paul Kusserow says, “We are extremely excited about our partnership with Medalogix. Aligning ourselves with such an innovative and powerful predictive analytics company will not only help to further optimize our current business and provide even better care to our patients, but also, positions us to succeed in new and differentiated payment models. The Medalogix platform helps drive patient insights needed for risk arrangements and better partnerships with Managed Care Organizations. We look forward to working with them to innovate new products, and helping to shape the strategic direction of the company.”

Financial terms are not disclosed.