Rogers purchases dielectric and lamination manufacturing assets for capacity expansion

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) announced that it has purchased certain dielectric and lamination manufacturing assets located in Chandler, Arizona from ISOLA USA Corp.

“This asset purchase is part of our strategic expansion in ACS to meet the expected demand growth in our Advanced Connectivity and Advanced Mobility markets,” said Bruce Hoechner, Rogers’ President and CEO.

The purchased assets include real estate, buildings and specified equipment’s for capacity expansion for its Advanced Connectivity Solutions business. Expected to begin commercial production in 2019.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.