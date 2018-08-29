Tahoe Resources says discharge from damage pipeline now contained

Tahoe Resources (TAHO) reports a discharge of solution from a pipeline at its La Arena mine in Peru that flowed into a creek after an apparent theft attempt.

The company says holes were cut into the top of the pipeline in order to place bags of carbon inside of the pipeline to absorb gold from the solution. Based on the company’s initial investigation, it is estimated that about 600 cubic meters of solution may have flowed into the Sayapampa Creek via the storm water management system.

Tahoe says the discharge is now contained and that damage to the raincoat and pipeline is expected to be repaired over the next several days, once all relevant authorities have conducted their initial investigations.

The company is in the process of addressing the contamination to the storm water management system.

It doesn't anticipate a material impact to production at this time.

Tahoe reported the incident to the Agency for Environmental Assessment and Control, the Ministry of Energy and Mines, the police and the public prosecutor. The surrounding communities have also been notified.

