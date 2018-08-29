MediNova up 9% after hours on successful mid-stage study of ibudilast in MS

Thinly traded MediNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) is up 9% after hours on light volume on the heels of the release of results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating MN-166 (ibudilast) in patients with progressive multiple sclerosis (progressive MS). The data were just published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Patients receiving oral ibudilast twice daily experienced statistically significantly less brain shrinkage compared to placebo as measured by MRI analysis. Specifically, the rate of change in the brain parenchymal fraction [ratio of brain parenchymal (functional tissue of the brain) volume to total brain volume] was significantly less in the treatment group versus control.

The company plans to advance ibudilast into Phase 3 development.