Fresh stress for emerging market currencies

In response to the suffering Argentine peso, other fragile emerging market currencies sold off sharply again on Thursday.

Turkey's lira and the South African rand are feeling heat, while India's rupee slumped to a new record low.

The tumult highlights a heavy international dependence on the dollar. Some 48% of the world's $30T in cross-border loans are priced in the U.S. currency, up from 40% a decade ago.

