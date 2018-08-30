U.S., Canada NAFTA talks on track

"Canada very much wants to make the deal," President Trump said at the White House, adding that a pact would be "very good” for Ottawa and talks are "probably on track" to conclude by Friday.

However, it was unclear if progress was made on two contentious issues: Canada's effort to preserve NAFTA's existing dispute-resolution system and the Trump administration's goal to gain more access to Canada's dairy market.

