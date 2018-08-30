Singtel and KVH Industries collaborates to accelerate maritime sector digitalization across Asia Pacific

Singtel and KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) announced a partnership to provide shipping companies a seamless broadband satellite service with KVH’s mini-VSAT Broadband satellite connectivity to help accelerate the digital transformation of the maritime industry across the Asia Pacific region.

“The Asia Pacific region boasts some of the busiest ports in the world, and we are thrilled to be working with Singtel,” said Mark Guthrie, KVH’s Vice President for Asia Pacific. “With KVH’s end-to-end connectivity solution, our leadership role in global maritime VSAT, and our already strong base in this region, we look forward to combining forces with Singtel to help serve the many important fleets and ship managers operating here.”