News Corp agrees to acquire Opcity for $210M

Move, Inc., a subsidiary of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) and an operator of realtor.com has entered into an agreement to acquire Opcity for $210M.

“Consumers and agents use realtor.com for one primary purpose – to buy or sell a home,” said Ryan O’Hara, CEO of Move, Inc. “This acquisition will help us bring buyers, sellers and agents together with as much simplicity, efficiency and choice as possible. The addition of Opcity to our portfolio will align with our strategy to enhance the experience of consumers, while providing our industry partners with more opportunities to connect with clients and grow their businesses.”

After closing, Rubenstein will remain CEO of Opcity, reporting to O’Hara.