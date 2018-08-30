Campbell Soup down 4.3% post Q4 results

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) reports organic sales decreased 3% in Q4, driven primarily by decreases in Americas Simple Meals and Beverages.

Acquisition contributed 36% point of growth for the quarter.

Total volume and mix -1% for the period.

Revenue by segments: Americas simple meals and beverages: $789M (-1%); Global biscuits and snacks: $1.2B (+87%); Campbell fresh: $228M (+1%).

Adjusted gross margin rate squeezed 560 bps to 30.6%.

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: $9.975B to $10.1B; Adjusted EBIT: $1.37B to $1.41B; Adjusted EPS: $2.45 to $2.53.

FY2019 Pro Forma Guidance (assuming divestitures): Net sales: $7.925B to $8.05B; Adjusted EBIT: $1.23B to $1.27B; Adjusted EPS: $2.4 to $2.5.

CPB -4.3% premarket.

