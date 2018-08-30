Superior Drilling Products expands operations to Abilene, Texas

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEMKT:SDPI) has entered into a commercial lease related to property in Abilene, Texas.

Troy Meier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented, “This Texas facility represents an important step in our growth and expansion. Rather than sending all repairs to Vernal, UT, this facility will give us much better logistics for servicing our markets in the region, as well as provide a staging ground for enhancing our bit repair relationships. Importantly, it will also act as a full service facility for the Strider product line.”