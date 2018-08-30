Kirkland's -4% after posting 'challenging' quarter

Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) says it had a challenging quarter that was impacted by a lack of "newness" across products.

Comparable sales fell 3.9% during the quarter as weak traffic couldn't be offset by a higher average ticket.

An improvement in the merchandise margin in Q2 was offset by deleverage on store occupancy costs and rate pressure on transportation costs.

Looking ahead, Kirkland's reaffirms prior guidance for FY18 EPS of $0.50 to $0.60.