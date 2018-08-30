Dollar General slips after earnings

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) reports same-store sales increased 3.7% in Q2 to top the consensus estimate for a 2.7% rise.

The retailer says traffic and average ticket were both higher during the quarter.

Gross profit fell 10 bps to 30.6% of sales vs. 30.8% consensis. The drop in the gross profit rate decrease was primarily attributable to a greater proportion of sales coming from consumables.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales fell 10 bps to 22.2% on lower repair and maintenance costs.

Dollar General paid an effective income tax rate of 21.5% in Q2 compared to 37.2% a year ago.

Looking ahead, Dollar General expects full-year revenue of +9.0% to +9.3% vs. prior guidance of +9% and full-year EPS of $5.95 to $6.15 vs. $6.06 consensus.