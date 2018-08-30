Great Western Bancorp appoints Doug Bass as President and COO

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB), the parent company of Great Western Bank promotes Doug Bass from the post of EVP & Regional President to President and COO effective October 1, 2018.

Ken Karels, Chairman and CEO will continue to lead the Company but will shift focus towards long-term strategy, business expansion and acquisition activities, board governance and regulatory relations.

Bass, 57, has over 36 years of banking experience and has worked in various capacities with Great Western Bank since 2009.

Press Release