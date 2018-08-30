More on Titan Machinery's Q2 beat

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) reports equipment revenue grew 14.8% to $192.72M in Q2.

Parts revenue rose 7.9% to $60M.

Service revenue increased 2.5% to $31.27M.

Segment revenue: Agriculture: $152.8M (+10.3%); Construction: $79.25M (+1.7%); International: $67.83M (+29.4%).

Gross margin rate remained flat at 19.6%.

Operating expense rate leveraged 290 bps to 15.9, due to cost savings arising from the Company's fiscal 2018 restructuring efforts that were completed early in the third quarter of fiscal 2018 and greater operating expense leverage on higher sales volumes.

FY2019 Guidance: Agriculture sales: 0% to +5%; Construction sales: +0% to +5%; International sales: +10% to +15%; Equipments margins: 8.7% to 9.2%; Diluted EPS: $0.45 to $0.65.

Previously: Titan Machinery beats by $0.16, beats on revenue (Aug. 30)