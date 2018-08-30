Ciena +6.2% on Q3 beats, in-line guide (update)

Ciena (NASDAQ:CIEN) shares are up 6.2% premarket after Q3 beats with a 12% Y/Y revenue growth. Guidance will come on call and the post will be updated with that information when available.

Earnings call is scheduled for 8:30 AM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Previously: Ciena beats by $0.12, beats on revenue (Aug. 30)

Update with more metrics and the guidance:

Revenue breakdown: Networking Platforms, $677.4M (FactSet estimate: $636.9M); Software and Related Services, $41.2M (consensus: $46.4M); Global Services, $100.2M (consensus: $101.8M).

Non-GAAP gross margin was 43.4% compared to 45.5% in last year’s quarter. Operating margin was 14%, down from 14.1%.

Ciena guides in-line Q4 reveune of $845M to $875M (consensus: $852.54M) with a gross margin in the low 40% range.