Mixed numbers from The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) reports comparable sales fell 0.4% in Q2 to trail the consensus estimate of 0.0%.

Operating income was disclosed at $74.3M vs. $88.0M a year ago as a decrease in gross profit was only partially offset by lower selling, general and administrative expense, including store pre-opening costs.

CEO update: "Our sales trend improved as the quarter progressed, reflecting better merchandise in-stocks and enhanced omnichannel capabilities. In addition, we converted 238 stores to our flexible merchandising area format, launched Michaels Rewards in Canada, and tested a number of different promotional vehicles to learn more about what motivates our customer,"

The retailer issues a mixed outlook, guiding for Q3 EPS of $0.42 to $0.45 vs. $0.52 consensus and FY19 EPS of $2.29 to $2.42 vs. $2.30 consensus. Michaels expects full-year sales of $5.217B to $5.293B.

